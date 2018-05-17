After they defended Hamas terrorists, I didn’t think the left could get any lower.

I was wrong.

They’re now defending MS-13 gang members who rape & dismember women and massacre children.

The media is more outraged about Trump calling murderous gang members “animals” than the murders of innocent Americans by those very same gang members.

Let that sink in.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r0eDR9OeMJk

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

The Truth About This Race-Baiting Viral Video

The Truth About This Race-Baiting Viral Video

Video
Comments
The Truth About Virtue Signaling

The Truth About Virtue Signaling

Video
Comments

The Crucifixion of Kanye West

Video
Comments

Video: What They’re NOT Telling You About London’s Crime Wave

Video
Comments

Comedy Central Attacks PJW!

Video
Comments

Comments