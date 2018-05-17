After they defended Hamas terrorists, I didn’t think the left could get any lower.

I was wrong.

They’re now defending MS-13 gang members who rape & dismember women and massacre children.

The media is more outraged about Trump calling murderous gang members “animals” than the murders of innocent Americans by those very same gang members.

Let that sink in.

