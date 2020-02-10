Video: Diners Brush Off Elizabeth Warren During Campaign Stop

Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) tried to generate excitement among diners who were brushing her off while trying to finish their breakfast.

“I just want to say hello,” said Warren, before stepping aside for the wait staff trying to reach other tables. “It’s nice to see you.”

How embarrassing. Sen. Elizabeth Warren stops by a local diner in Manchester, NH and by the looks of it, no one wants to talk to her. pic.twitter.com/5yte9pT6ZO — Kambree – Text EMPOWER to 88022 (@KamVTV) February 10, 2020



Warren was heard talking over her loud photography crew about her grandkids and how pretty the patrons’ babies were.

“BREAKING: Customers of a local Denny’s politely put up with overly friendly grandma who keeps interjecting herself in their conversations,” said meme creator Carpe Donktum. “CORRECTION: The person described as an overly friendly grandma was actually Presidential Candidate Elizabeth Warren.”

The PR stunt, intended to hype her base for Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary, didn’t last long as Warren ran out of tables to bother with small talk.



