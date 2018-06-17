Video: DISEASE X Could Wipe Out Billions

Scientists with the CDC say the strain known as Bird Flu X could potentially wipe out 4 billion and kills 1/3 of the people affected originated in China in March of 2013.

During the fifth epidemic, from October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported 766 human infections with Asian H7N9 virus, making it the largest H7N9 epidemic to date. As of December 7, 2017, the total cumulative number of human infections with Asian lineage H7N9 reported by WHO since 2013 is 1565.

During epidemics one through five, about 39 percent of people confirmed with Asian H7N9 virus infection died.