Video: Don Lemon Blames Trump For Alleged Shooter Threat To CNN

CNN presenter Don Lemon blamed President Trump Tuesday for an alleged threat against CNN employees, saying that the man who made the threat was inspired by the President’s “attacks” on the network.

The man, from Michigan was arrested for allegedly making threats to shoot and kill CNN employees because they spread “fake news.”

“There’s nothing random about this. Nothing,” Lemon said, noting that the story ‘hits close to home’.

“This is what happens when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, repeatedly attacks members of the press simply for reporting facts he does not like.”

“‘Fake news’ — I wonder where he got those words?” Lemon sardonically asked.

The host then played a series of clips of Trump calling the mainstream media ‘fake news’, as if it is some sort of incitement to violence.

Directly addressing Trump, Lemon said “We are not the enemy. We are not trying to silence you. It is the job of the free press to report the facts, to ask questions, tough questions, ones you don’t like.”

“No matter how many times you attack us as fake news, we will continue to do our jobs. When you make that baseless and incendiary charge, be aware that people are listening to you. Some very dangerous people.” Lemon added, noting that people “take that message seriously.”

“And if one of us is hurt or god forbid something else in some way or another because you either don’t understand the power of your words and/or you don’t care, it won’t be a fake injury or sadly a fake death, it’ll be real,” Lemon continued.

“And how will you answer those questions then, not only from journalists but from our loved ones, because you’re going to have to do it. Let’s hope it doesn’t happen.” the host added.

Lemon has repeatedly attacked Trump as a racist, and has pushed the Russia collusion narrative for months, despite there being no evidence the Trump campaign was in contact with Russian agents.

CNN also had to issue a “correction” on a report last year after it claimed that Donald Trump Jr. had received exclusive access to Wikileaks emails before they were released, but it was later pointed out that the emails were from a later date and already publicly available.

Trump has referred to Lemon as the “dumbest man on television.”