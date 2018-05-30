Video: Don Lemon Blames Trump For Rosanne's Tweets

CNN’s Don Lemon attempted to link Roseanne Barr’s controversial tweets to President Trump Tuesday night, claiming that Trump is encouraging ‘everyday racism’.

“This is about everyday racism, the normalizing of everyday racism, and bigotry, and hatred,” Lemon declared.

Lemon also threw in ‘conspiracy theories’ for good measure, stating “this President does that, Roseanne repeats it, and she promotes it, as well. They’re doing the same thing.”

“I’m talking about the folks who are saying this has nothing to do with the president. ” Lemon continued.

“You cannot say that and have him say and do and exhibit all the behaviors he exhibits and all of a sudden you want to be disconnected from it. It doesn’t work that way. Logic does not work that way.” the host exclaimed.

“This is, again, the normalization of conspiracy theories and racism. And we cannot allow that to happen. It is hurting the fabric of American society. ” Lemon added.

“People who are racist, don’t know they’re racist. Or they say that they believe that people are going to believe they’re not racist simply because they say it is. I think we need a crash course in exactly what racism is. And again this president is trafficking in it just as Roseanne did.” Lemon said.

“We know what Donald Trump thinks. We know what Roseanne Barr thinks. It’s time for us to stop playing around with soft words by saying, ‘Oh, well they’re saying insensitive things.’ No, it’s racist! They’re exhibiting racist behavior. And far too many of our fellow American citizens agree with them. And feel emboldened to say out loud the things they wouldn’t have dared to say in public just a few years ago.” Lemon claimed.

“We have to stop pretending that this president has nothing to do with it, that he’s not emboldening racists and racism and giving them a platform and making it okay.” Lemon concluded.

In response to Lemon’s outburst, Fox News media analyst Howard Kurtz shot back, noting that “The mainstream media have to turn every negative controversy into a Trump story.”

“I was just waiting, I was counting down––CNN’s Don Lemon, ‘Roseanne and President Trump are trafficking in racism,’ MSNBC bringing it in… Although he liked Roseanne and he called Roseanne after the successful debut, this has nothing to to do with Donald Trump!” Kurtz noted.

Lemon routinely calls the President a racist, and has admitted that he sees it as an ‘obligation’ to do so.

Of course, Donald Trump is not to blame for what Roseanne Barr thinks. She has been thinking and saying things long before Trump was elected President.

It is also highly ironic that Lemon cites conspiracy theories as problematic when for over a year CNN and Lemon have been the vanguard of promoting the Russia collusion conspiracy theory, for which there is still no evidence, even after a exhaustive investigation.

CNN also had to issue a “correction” on a report last year after it claimed that Donald Trump Jr. had received exclusive access to Wikileaks emails before they were released, but it was later pointed out that the emails were from a later date and already publicly available.

Trump has referred to Lemon as the “dumbest man on television.”