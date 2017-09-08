Skip to content
The
The
Alex Jones
Radio Show
Listen now
Radio Show
Watch
About Alex Jones
Radio Show Archive
Newsletter Sign Up
News
Special Reports
U.S. News
World News
Economy
Government
World at War
Health
Science & Technology
Globalism
Hot News
Videos
All Videos
Nightly News
PrisonPlanet.tv
Store
Store
Classic Store
Top Stories
Breaking News
Contact
Affiliates
Contributors
Social Media
Watch Live
Breaking
Store
VIDEO: Donald Trump Makes New Racist Statement On DACA
Must see footage reveals Trump’s real opinion
The Alex Jones Show -
September 8, 2017
Comments
In this unbelievable video, President Trump says the unthinkable.
Related Articles
Utah Nurse’s Arrest Over Refusing Blood Draw Investigated by FBI
U.S. News
Comments
Jennifer Lawrence is a Complete Idiot
U.S. News
Comments
Bannon on 60 Minutes: Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell ‘Trying to Nullify 2016 Election’
U.S. News
Comments
ISIS Joins Leftists In Celebrating Hurricane Irma
U.S. News
Comments
Former Clinton Fundraiser Says Hillary Should ‘Shut The F*** Up And Go Away’
U.S. News
Comments
Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.