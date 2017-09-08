In this unbelievable video, President Trump says the unthinkable.


Related Articles

Utah Nurse’s Arrest Over Refusing Blood Draw Investigated by FBI

Utah Nurse’s Arrest Over Refusing Blood Draw Investigated by FBI

U.S. News
Comments
Jennifer Lawrence is a Complete Idiot

Jennifer Lawrence is a Complete Idiot

U.S. News
Comments

Bannon on 60 Minutes: Paul Ryan, Mitch McConnell ‘Trying to Nullify 2016 Election’

U.S. News
Comments

ISIS Joins Leftists In Celebrating Hurricane Irma

U.S. News
Comments

Former Clinton Fundraiser Says Hillary Should ‘Shut The F*** Up And Go Away’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments