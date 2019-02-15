Video: Dozens of Pallets of Foam Bricks Sent to Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi

A new video shows pallets of boxes being processed which will be sent to Washington DC, courtesy of Trump supporters.

The boxes contain foam bricks destined for the offices of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.

“Chuck and Nancy refused to Build the Wall and secure our southern border!” the video reads. “But President Trump and the American people fought back… by sending 100,000 BRICKS to their offices.”

“Chuck and Nancy had no choice but to listen to the American people.”

The video concludes with a message telling supporters it’s not too late to send their bricks.

President Trump last month urged supporters to send fake bricks to prominent Democrats opposing his border wall project.

For a $20.20 donation, Trump supporters were able to choose whether to send a “faux brick” to either lawmaker, emblazoned with a warning about the dangerous drug fentanyl being imported through the porous southern border.

• Send Nancy a brick

• Send Chuck a brick

The update on the bricks, posted by the “TeamTrumpOfficial” Instagram account, comes as the president signed a Declaration for a National Emergency Friday, bypassing Democrats who refused to compromise with the GOP on funding for the wall.

“I could do the wall over a longer period of time. I didn’t need to do this, but I’d rather do it much faster,” the president said during a speech at the White House Rose Garden.

“We’re talking about an invasion of our country with drugs, with human traffickers, with all types of criminals and gangs,” he said.