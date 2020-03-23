Video: Dr. Fauci Blasts Media's Constant Effort To ‘Divide’ Him And President Trump

Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, slammed the media Sunday, accusing reporters of constantly trying to sow division between him and President Trump.

Appearing on CBS News’ Face the Nation, Dr. Fauci discussed the issue of Trump making statements about medical matters that the doctor may not be able to back up with science.

Dr. Fauci dismissed the issue as a media campaign to obstruct the coordination of the coronavirus response by continually looking for differences between what the NIAID director and the president both say.

“I think there’s this issue of trying to separate the two of us,” Dr. Fauci said, adding “There isn’t fundamentally a difference there. He’s coming from a hope standpoint. I’m coming from it from a scientific standpoint.”

DR. FAUCI: “The President was trying to bring hope to the people. I think there's this issue of [the media] trying to separate the two of us. There isn't fundamentally a difference there." pic.twitter.com/lSygidey2a — Ken Farnaso (@KLF) March 22, 2020

“There’s an issue here of where we’re coming from. The president has heard, as we all have heard, are what I call ‘anecdotal reports’ that certain drugs work. So, what he was trying to do, and express, was the hope that it might work, let’s try and push their usage,” Fauci stated.

“I, on the other hand, am not disagreeing with the fact that, anecdotally, they might work. But my view is to prove, definitively, from a scientific standpoint, that they do work. So I was taking a purely medical, scientific standpoint. And the president was trying to bring hope to the people.” he further explained.

The President tweeted over the weekend regarding a potential combination of the drugs Hydroxychloroquine and Azithromycin as a possible treatment for the virus.

HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE & AZITHROMYCIN, taken together, have a real chance to be one of the biggest game changers in the history of medicine. The FDA has moved mountains – Thank You! Hopefully they will BOTH (H works better with A, International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents)….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2020

The media and leftist ‘never Trumpers’ responded by trying to pick apart Trump’s words, suggesting that he is advocating people start taking the drugs:

President spreading super dangerous misinformation that will make crisis worse. — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) March 21, 2020

The combination of hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin to treat the coronavirus has not been proven safe and effective through large scale clinical trials. There is only anecdotal evidence from case reports in countries overseas. Promising them as miracle drugs gives false hope. — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) March 21, 2020

🛑Hydroxychloroquine (plaquenil) can prolong the QT interval (heart rhythm) and can cause a FATAL arrhythmia. Azithromycin can also prolong the QT interval, so use of these 2 drugs together should ONLY be done under the supervision of a doctor. pic.twitter.com/ghtYMmFjBA — Dr. Dena Grayson (@DrDenaGrayson) March 21, 2020

Drug touted by Trump to possibly treat virus can kill in just 2 grams https://t.co/MtkPhxAzwy — MSN (@MSN) March 20, 2020

A Mother Jones article Saturday accused the president of “pushing a dangerous drug” and urging people not to listen to his advice.

The response prompted Don Trump Jr. to respond “This bullshit is why everyone hates and doesn’t trust the media”:

What’s your point? 2 grams of caffeine can kill you too, but no one is planning on prescribing that much. This bullshit is why everyone hates and doesn’t trust the media. They are trying to create fear for clicks with misleading and irrelevant info. You people truly suck! https://t.co/HU2KtD37TW — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) March 21, 2020

It’s a drug that’s already being used that’s created in a LAB, and NOT in someone’s basement. Your tweet is just more #FakeNews from the reprehensible Left Sure seems like you don’t want there to be anything out there that can help people — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) March 21, 2020

FACTS: 1. Every drug ever in history kills if overdosed. 2. Even water kills if taken in excess. 3. The American media is garbage. They'll claim a cure is a killer just to bash @realDonaldTrump. They are the enemy of the people. https://t.co/s0JEBo1Q8c — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) March 21, 2020

You are irresponsible in calling this “super dangerous information” PHYSICIANS have used these medicines for 60+ years to treat patients with #malaria, lupus, #RA safely and effectively. It is a GAME CHANGER that #HCG #AZM are so effective in #ChineseCoronaVirus Chinese COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ducHraRfdD — DrLee MD 4 MAGA ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DrLee4America) March 21, 2020

Be prepared! Secure your bottle of Survival Shield X-2 nascent iodine for 40% off now!