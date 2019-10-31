Video: Drag Queen Simulates Cutting Baby Out of Her Womb, Drinking Blood

Video out of New York shows a drag queen simulating cutting a baby out of her womb, drinking blood and pulling its head off as onlookers in a bar cheer.

The clip shows Blair Back during a performance of a drag show at an unnamed bar in New York.

Back uses a knife to hack open a pouch in her clothing meant to resemble a womb before dragging fake blood and guts out of it and drinking some of the blood

She then removes a plastic baby before pouring some of the blood into a glass and drinking it.

Back then pulls the plastic baby’s head off before licking its face.

The music playing in the background during the entire ‘performance’ is ‘Cannibal’ by Ke$ha.

Some witnesses looked shocked but many could be heard cheering in the background.

After the video went viral on Facebook and prompted a backlash, Back tried to defend herself by asserting, “No babies were harmed in this video. The baby is made of PLASTIC!!! I’m wearing a pregnant belly costume I got online!!! The blood is fake!!! And the organs r fake as well!!!!!”

However, most respondents were unimpressed, commenting that the spectacle was “sick” and “disgusting” while another said Back was “totally demon possessed.”

Watch Alex Jones respond to this disturbing video:

Alex Jones reacts to drag queen simulating abortion. pic.twitter.com/c7Rsbaelat — DerpState (@DerpState3) October 31, 2019



Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

Be sure to watch and share the full extended broadcast where Alex Jones and crew discuss this disturbing video and Trump’s impeachment battle against the Deep State.