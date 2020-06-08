VIDEO: Driver Attacked By Rioters Blocking Streets at Protest in Seattle, Shoots One Attacker

A man who appears to be either Hispanic or a light-skinned African-American was filmed shooting an African-American rioter assaulting him as he drove near a group of protesters blocking the streets in Seattle on Sunday.

The media and Twitterati falsely reported this as a “plowing” attack carried out by a “white” man based off initial videos and wild speculation only to have an extended video and photographs of the man undermine their narrative.

Extended video shows the man was being attacked by multiple rioters while driving down a street which was blocked off at the end by protesters. The man came to a full stop due to a blockage being in the road and was surrounded by attackers hitting his car. He then shot one man who was reaching into his car and physically assaulting him.

Here's is more complete footage of what happened in Seattle, with the car speeding in, an apparent shooting, and the man getting out with a gun.pic.twitter.com/PnDbHwYy28 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) June 8, 2020

Had this man actually wanted to “plow” through the crowd he could have just hit the gas.

Instead, he got out and walked into the crowd despite facing a tremendous risk to his life and walked through them to immediately turn himself into police.

The moment the police took the man who drove his car into protesters and shot one person into custody. #Seattleprotest #WesternBarricade pic.twitter.com/dxLoeCM7a9 — Jessica🤦🏻‍♀️📺🖤 (@luvmemuch) June 8, 2020

The man was allegedly wearing a “Union Ironworkers” hoodie, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

This clip, which only showed the second half of the man being attacked just before the shooting and has a man hysterically screaming and crying throughout, went viral first:

Video footage of man driving his car into #BlackLivesMatter protest in Seattle and shooting a man through the window before he flees. #seattle #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/3iUI7eKEye — SeanNyberg (@SeanNyberg) June 8, 2020

This out of context video was also shared:

A person drove into a crowd of Seattle protesters on Sunday night, authorities said, and one person was shot. The Seattle Police Department said the driver was in custody. https://t.co/IPC93o1EtF pic.twitter.com/rLh7asAUK8 — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 8, 2020

Per usual, the shooter was labeled “white” and a “white supremacist” without any evidence all over Twitter but photographs showed he was either Hispanic or black.

Had the shooter been a white guy this would no doubt be a major story but instead it will probably just be ignored.

As I reported last week, tons of videos out of the Cicero suburb of Chicago showed Hispanic gang members defending their neighborhoods from African-American “looters” with sniper rifles and extended shootouts in the street and even though multiple people were killed it was barely even a story.

We are now accepting pre-orders for our healthy and delicious storable food. Stock up today!