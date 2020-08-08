VIDEO: Elderly Woman Assaulted, Doused in Paint Then Confronted by Portland Rioters

A sickening video is currently circulating social media showing an elderly woman be doused in paint as she reportedly attempted to dissuade protesters from damaging property.

In the video, the woman is covered in white paint as one protester appears to cover her in police tape before giving her the finger.

The protester then squares up to the elderly lady before aggressively screaming in her face. Other revelers chant “put your mask on” to the humiliated lady as she is encircled by protesters.



Portland Police picked up on the incident tweeting: “This unknown woman using a walker was confronted by the group currently outside East Precinct and paint was strewn all over her.”

“There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group. The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker,” Portland Police added in another tweet.

Another elderly woman with a walker was reportedly confronted after attempting to extinguish a fire set by the protesters. In a photo, she is seen carrying a BLM placard, but it is unclear whether it was her own or belonging to somebody else.

This is the lady with the walker. Holding a blm sign. pic.twitter.com/kcSzpQm8jC — K Fitton (@KelFitton) August 7, 2020

The same elderly woman with a walker holding a BLM placard was spotted standing next to a protester attempting to break down the East Precinct’s wooden barricade.

Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

In another video, she was stopped from putting out a fire by a militant protester.

Antifa militant stops an elderly woman from putting out a fire they started at the Portland Police east precinct. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/RBGb5cNu3g — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

As violence continues unabated in the Oregon city, Police went onto report on last night’s events, tweeting: “People Light Fires, Throw Rocks, Glass Bottles, and Paint during Mass Gathering outside East Precinct.”

People Light Fires, Throw Rocks, Glass Bottles, and Paint during Mass Gathering outside East Precinct (Photo) https://t.co/FKKvucdoMh pic.twitter.com/TZW474mt7T — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

More scenes from last night’s events in Portland show riot police’s involvement to quell tensions.

Portland Police bull rush #antifa rioters on the street, knocking some of them to the ground. #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/qtTPeM3hPo — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 7, 2020

President Donald Trump has furiously condemned the violence taking place in Portland that has not stopped since late May, following the in-custody death of suspected fraudster George Floyd.

The Portland Black Lives Matter protests have been center of many improvised explosions as rioters attempt to damage federal buildings.

National File reported on one case from Portland where a young man was identified committing a federal crime due to a review his grandmother left on a website for the rioter gear she had bought him.

