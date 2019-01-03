That video of Elizabeth Warren drinking a beer has less authenticity than her Native American heritage.

The future of politics is seeing out of touch elites trying to connect with the average people they lost by doing cringeworthy live streams of “normalcy” while appearing like psycopaths.

Please share this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iDaPlbDXE0Q

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

VIDEO: Trump Responds To Romney's Lies

VIDEO: Trump Responds To Romney’s Lies

U.S. News
Comments
Pelosi: “How Many More Times Can We Say, ‘No, Nothing for the Wall’?”

Pelosi: “How Many More Times Can We Say, ‘No, Nothing for the Wall’?”

U.S. News
Comments

Pelosi’s Daughter Warns Trump: “She’ll Cut Your Head Off and You Won’t Even Know You’re Bleeding”

U.S. News
comments

Michael Savage, facing death threats, heads to secret location

U.S. News
comments

Video: Rand Paul Warns ‘Virtue Signaling’ Romney That Trump Will ‘Wipe Him Out’

U.S. News
comments

Comments