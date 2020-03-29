Collection of videos from the last three days from Corona virus hotspots showing empty waiting rooms, no lines EMS sitting in their cars. The lone video showing patients is from Jamaica hospital.

The below clip also shows a UK woman scolding men in hazmat suits for drumming up hysteria, claiming she saw a man they pronounced dead taken to the hospital alive.

Send to us by a listener in the UK. This is reportedly happening all over the western world. Watch and share pic.twitter.com/1JUi1wluIF — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) March 29, 2020

The media has also been falsely reporting a number of coronavirus deaths, according to some on social media.

The MSN is lying about individual deaths. Are they also fudging the overall numbers to manufacture a pandemic they need to drive Trump from office.https://t.co/uxVShNtm7n pic.twitter.com/eKicJjyRy2 — Tremendicorn (@tremendicorn) March 29, 2020

Mirror:

