Video: Eric Swalwell Lets Out Massive Fart Live on Air

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) apparently let out a massive fart live on air during an interview on MSNBC:



Eric Swalwell appears to drop a massive fart during live on television Turn the sound on, this is real pic.twitter.com/DyElNSwYog — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

Notice as Fartwell stopped speaking and lifted up right before the rumble.

Even his facial expression changed! — Just Being Petty (@Cath519) November 19, 2019

The representative denied it was him who farted, but the Internet was still skeptical:

HE WHO DENIED IT SUPPLIED IT — Texus Texudo (@PhyllisNef) November 19, 2019



