Video: EU Head Juncker Appears Incapable of Dressing Himself

A new video shows EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who has been dogged by rumors that he’s a hardcore alcoholic, wearing different colored shoes during a public event.

The clip shows Juncker interacting with an aide, who appears to notice that one of his shoes is black and the other is brown. Juncker then shuffles away awkwardly, leaving the podium.

Respondents to the clip were not impressed.

“The leadership of Europe can’t even put the same colour shoes on,” commented one.

“Drunk again. This man should not be in charge of a tea party,” added another.

“And yet he’s managed to outwit not one but two brexit secretaries,” quipped another.

This is not the first time that Juncker has been accused of being drunk in public.

During a NATO gala back in July, he was caught on tape stumbling around and being overly affectionate with other world leaders, two of whom end up having to prop him up.

Juncker also has a bizarre habit of slapping people in the face and acting generally a bit demented.

The European Commission responded to the rumors by claiming Juncker is taking medication for acute leg pain and that this is why he is wobbly.

That doesn’t explain why he reacts to virtually everyone he meets like a drunkard meeting a long lost friend for the first time in years.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US ‘secretly charged’ Assange, prosecutor accidentally reveals – WikiLeaks

US ‘secretly charged’ Assange, prosecutor accidentally reveals – WikiLeaks

World News
Comments
Syrian migrant, 20, is arrested for 'raping three-year-old boy' at Greek refugee camp

Syrian migrant, 20, is arrested for ‘raping three-year-old boy’ at Greek refugee camp

World News
Comments

While The Left Was Destroying Western Civilization, China Made Its Move

World News
comments

Syrian Migrant, 20, Arrested for ‘raping three-year-old boy’ at Greek Refugee Camp

World News
comments

The Truth About Brexit

World News
comments

Comments