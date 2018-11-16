Video: EU Head Juncker Appears Incapable of Dressing Himself

A new video shows EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who has been dogged by rumors that he’s a hardcore alcoholic, wearing different colored shoes during a public event.

The clip shows Juncker interacting with an aide, who appears to notice that one of his shoes is black and the other is brown. Juncker then shuffles away awkwardly, leaving the podium.

Juncker's shoes don't match. He appears to have lost the ability to dress himself properly. pic.twitter.com/c2WW4VOpQF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) November 16, 2018

Respondents to the clip were not impressed.

“The leadership of Europe can’t even put the same colour shoes on,” commented one.

“Drunk again. This man should not be in charge of a tea party,” added another.

“And yet he’s managed to outwit not one but two brexit secretaries,” quipped another.

This is not the first time that Juncker has been accused of being drunk in public.

During a NATO gala back in July, he was caught on tape stumbling around and being overly affectionate with other world leaders, two of whom end up having to prop him up.

Juncker also has a bizarre habit of slapping people in the face and acting generally a bit demented.

The European Commission responded to the rumors by claiming Juncker is taking medication for acute leg pain and that this is why he is wobbly.

That doesn’t explain why he reacts to virtually everyone he meets like a drunkard meeting a long lost friend for the first time in years.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.