VIDEO: Even students say AOC's 'concentration camps' comment too 'extreme'

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) stirred up controversy Tuesday after referring to migrant detention facilities as “concentration camps.”

“This administration has established concentration camps on the southern border,” she said, before doubling down in an Instagram live video.

The comments immediately sparked outrage from many, including the World Center For Holocaust Research, Yad Vashem.

The group responded to Ocasio-Cortez by saying “concentration camps assured a slave labor supply to help in the Nazi war effort, even as the brutality of life inside the camps helped assure the ultimate goal of ‘extermination through labor.'”

Wanting to know what college students thought of the comments, Campus Reform‘s Cabot Phillips went to George Washington University in Washington, D.C. with a copy of Ocasio-Cortez’s tweet.

It soon became clear that students on both sides of the aisle found the congresswoman’s comparison appalling.

“I think she owes a major apology to the American people for comparing detainment camps to one of the most horrific events ever in human history,” one student said, while another added, simply, “you can’t be throwing that word around.”

“I think it’s a bit extreme,” one concerned student said.

Another student admitted the phrase might cost her supporters, saying “concentration camp might make people who would normally support her be a little annoyed.”



Alex Jones breaks down how the crimes of Bill and Hillary Clinton are so pervasive and well known, that even mainstream NBC reports on their alleged participation in running a pedophile ring while working for the U.S. State Department.