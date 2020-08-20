Video: Ex-NYPD Sergeant Beaten in Broad Daylight

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a former New York City police sergeant was beaten in broad daylight by a couple of thugs.

The footage from last Tuesday begins as one of the thugs, identified by police as 20-year-old Masterjadin Roman, throws an object at the retired officer near a deli in Manhattan.

After charging at the thug who assaulted him, the officer hits his head as he’s hurled onto the pavement, before Roman begins throwing several punches targeting his face.

More on the daytime attack from the New York Post:

Eventually Roman relents. He and his pal appear to swipe the former cop’s cellphone and headphones — only for Roman to return to kick the former sergeant in the head as he kneels on the ground trying to regain his composure.

It was not immediately clear what sparked the violence.

Roman was reportedly cited with aggressive panhandling, the Post reports.


People are fleeing in droves.

