Video: Fake News Acosta Asks Trump If He Has ‘Investments in Hydroxychloroquine’

CNN’s fake news king Jim Acosta asked President Trump Wednesday if he had investments in the hydroxychloroquine drug, despite the fact that the claim has been proven completely false by several fact checkers.

‘No, I Don’t. Good Question’ the President deadpan replied as he walked out of the press briefing.

As he walks away from the podium, Trump is asked by @Acosta if he has any investments in hydroxychloroquine. "No I don't. Good question," Trump replies. pic.twitter.com/3yUzXLoHeL — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) April 8, 2020

Trump was walking out of the press briefing and scumbag Jim Acosta was screaming a question to Trump about his $29 investment in a company that manufactures hydroxychloroquine. There is no bigger fool in America than Jim Acosta. — thebradfordfile™ (@thebradfordfile) April 8, 2020

The story originated with leftists online, and graduated to the New York Times this week, which published a story Tuesday reporting that Trump has a small investment in Sanofi, which makes the brand-name Plaquenil.

The implication was that Trump is pushing hydroxychloroquine because he can make money from it.

However, the investment Trump has is so small that even the uber-liberal fact checker Snopes rated the Times story “Mostly False.”

The Daily Caller noted that “Trump’s personal stake in the company is estimated to be as small as $99.”

Brutal day for The New York Times. The worst of the worst at The Washington Post, Vox, and Snopes were like "yeah that's a pretty ridiculous fake news narrative." pic.twitter.com/EmO1v8OMq4 — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) April 8, 2020

Trump stands to gain literally hundreds of cents from the investment!

He a small stake that comes out to 4 hundred dollars and some change…move on — *FiddleSticks* (@NFrontone) April 9, 2020

He literally would earn TENS of dollars off a GENERIC DRUG. pic.twitter.com/FBK87gaows — z3r0Fuxx (@z3r0Fuxx) April 8, 2020

He stands to make thousands of cents even. — H.McD (@HMCD1616) April 9, 2020

I hear aspirin is making a comeback. Go invest. — Michael Bello, MD (@ayavei) April 8, 2020

OMG! Can we please stop with this! It has been OFF PATENT for DECADES! — LOGAN CAT LOVES TRUMP 2020 (@PamelaCortesi1) April 8, 2020

If he has it bundled in a mutual fund… is that really an investment. He might not have even known it was there…. Snopes is a joke anyway. — Krista Hilton (@KristaMHilton) April 8, 2020

If he owns it in a mutual then it’s splitting hairs! Stop the stupidity — bobtripp (@bobtripp10) April 8, 2020

Trump has $500 (as a percentage) in a mutual fund in a blind trust. Agggggghhhhh 😉 — sdnerf (@sdnerf) April 8, 2020

Snopes is a divorced dude working out of his basement. Let’s get a fact check on that snopes. — M&M (@realistxleft) April 9, 2020

Of course, the media’s approach to anything now is ‘if orange man says it’s good, it must really be bad’.

this is nowhere more apparent than in the way the press questioned Trump over the drug, compared to how they questioned Democratic New York governor Andrew Cuomo:

Can you spot the difference? 🧐pic.twitter.com/3x3qf09SWP — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) April 9, 2020

Attorney General William Barr has noted that ever since President Trump endorsed the use of the anti-malaria drug to treat COVID-19 patients, the media has been on a “jihad” against it:

Barr says he’s disappointed about partisanship during the pandemic because the President has acted statesmanlike and worked with all the governors while dealing with gotcha questions from the media. He goes on to accuse the media of leading a jihad against Hydroxychloroquine pic.twitter.com/fW2NLDOzB7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) April 9, 2020

Acosta, who will no doubt be making an entry in his diary about the day he smashed wide open the Trump/hydroxychloroquine scandal, later appeared on CNN to complain about having to take a coronavirus test in order to be at the briefing:

What a complete clown.

Boost your vitamin D intake today with Winter Sun Plus now at 50% off!