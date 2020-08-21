Video: Fawning Media Sycophants Stampede To Watch Biden Firework Display

Footage out of Wilmington, Delaware, captured the moment mainstream media reporters scrambled outside following Joe Biden’s big DNC speech to witness a fireworks display in his honor.

In video shot by a Politico reporter immediately following Biden’s closing speech, liberal “journalists” are seen practically stumbling over each other to get outside and celebrate his nomination.

Reporters were told to hurry outside after Biden concluded his speech or they risked missing his fireworks event. They listened. pic.twitter.com/34pUDGeKxj — Natasha Korecki (@natashakorecki) August 21, 2020

“Reporters were told to hurry outside after Biden concluded his speech or they risked missing his fireworks event,” tweeted Politico’s Natasha Korecki. “They listened.”

The video was taken as more evidence of the DNC tightly controlling the media shills covering their dull event, and proof the media dutifully obeys anything they’re told to do.

“This literally looks like a ‘cat lady’ stampede,” commented radio host Wayne Dupree. “What a pathetic ‘news media’ we have.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “Alt Headline: Reporters didn’t ask questions because fireworks and must protect Biden.”

"Reporters" at Trump events screech questions at him. "Reporters" at Biden events run when they're told to. https://t.co/ek0bsbc3Q9 — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 21, 2020

#iBullshitYouNot Last night after Joe Biden's speech, reporters were told that if they hurried outside they could catch the fireworks. No questions were asked….pic.twitter.com/Cvgqlvqm8Q — IndySpanglish (@IndySpanglish) August 21, 2020

The media marching in tandem to praise Joe Biden. pic.twitter.com/3sZ44y27rP — Andrew Clark (@AndrewHClark) August 21, 2020

Videos from last week following the Kamala Harris VP announcement also showed media being quickly ushered out of press briefings and prevented from asking questions. None of the reporters seemed to bothered by that!

For second day in a row, Biden staffers shoo away reporters immediately following a media event pic.twitter.com/f7v0g3FTCY — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 14, 2020

WATCH: As soon as reporters got a chance to ask Joe Biden a question, his handlers swiftly moved to protect Biden and kick them out. Even CNN noticed: "We keep pressing the Biden campaign. There needs to be more questions from reporters." What are they so afraid of? pic.twitter.com/q62PgbYc8Q — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 13, 2020

Contrast that with how MSM reporters uncontrollably shout questions at President Trump at nearly every opportunity.

Every media outlet whose "reporters" scream questions at President Trump, but walk away silently from Biden events has shown themselves to be activists and shouldn't be trusted. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 14, 2020

Very strange. Sleepy Joe never takes questions. Also, his reporters have zero drive. Why can’t my reporters behave like that? Something is going on! https://t.co/SQAq0KVUqw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2020

Clearly, given innumerable gaffes and obvious cognitive decline, the media and the DNC fear an off-script Biden.

Owen watches Trump’s presidential campaign in Arizona, and compares it to the ongoing clown show of the DNC.

