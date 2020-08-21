Video: Fawning Media Sycophants Stampede To Watch Biden Firework Display

Footage out of Wilmington, Delaware, captured the moment mainstream media reporters scrambled outside following Joe Biden’s big DNC speech to witness a fireworks display in his honor.

In video shot by a Politico reporter immediately following Biden’s closing speech, liberal “journalists” are seen practically stumbling over each other to get outside and celebrate his nomination.

“Reporters were told to hurry outside after Biden concluded his speech or they risked missing his fireworks event,” tweeted Politico’s Natasha Korecki. “They listened.”

The video was taken as more evidence of the DNC tightly controlling the media shills covering their dull event, and proof the media dutifully obeys anything they’re told to do.

“This literally looks like a ‘cat lady’ stampede,” commented radio host Wayne Dupree. “What a pathetic ‘news media’ we have.”

Another Twitter user remarked, “Alt Headline: Reporters didn’t ask questions because fireworks and must protect Biden.”

Videos from last week following the Kamala Harris VP announcement also showed media being quickly ushered out of press briefings and prevented from asking questions. None of the reporters seemed to bothered by that!

Contrast that with how MSM reporters uncontrollably shout questions at President Trump at nearly every opportunity.

Clearly, given innumerable gaffes and obvious cognitive decline, the media and the DNC fear an off-script Biden.

