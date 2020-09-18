VIDEO: FDNY Firefighters Chase Down, Tackle Thug on Bicycle Who Sucker-Punched Elderly Woman

Video footage shows a group of firefighters from the New York City Fire Department chasing down the perpetrator of a cowardly attack on a 60-year-old woman, tackling the miscreant, and pinning him to the sidewalk until police arrive.

In the footage, black man on a bicycle can be seen riding in the middle of the street before abruptly swerving to left to punch an elderly white woman in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The perpetrator starts calmly peddling on, presumably thinking there will be no response from bystanders.

However, a group of four FDNY firefighters from stations E214 and TL111 in Brooklyn burst around the corner, quickly gaining ground on the bicycle.

The attacker tries to speed up, but it too slow and is quickly overtaken by the young firefighters, who catch up midway down the block and tackle him off the bike to the ground.

As the quartet of heroes wait for the police, they keep the perpetrator pinned to the sidewalk so he cannot escape, even as a crowd grows around the scene. Eventually, the police arrive and escort the downcast cyclist to jail. The lack of audio in the video makes it unclear if he said anything to the victim before the attack. The footage was originally posted to TikTok, before being posted to the FDNY Response Videos Instagram page and being reported on by the New York Post. The video was posted with the caption, “Repost from @ nyc401 on TikTok – FDNY members from E214 and TL111 “The Nut House” in Brooklyn witnessed an unprovoked assault of an elderly man in front of the firehouse and jumped into action, chasing and catching the perpetrator and holding him until police arrived – NICE WORK BROTHERS!” According to the New York Post, 53-year-old perpetrator Daniel Biggs was “charged with assault, menacing, harassment and attempted assault,” and “ordered held on $20,000, but was released without bail after a return court appearance four days later.”

