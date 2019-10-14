Video: Female Trump Supporter Sucker Punched by Protester

Footage has emerged of a woman being assaulted by an anti-Trump demonstrator as she walked through protests during a Trump rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

Video shows the woman making her way through a crowd accompanied by a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hoodie, before a deranged leftist strikes her in the face from out of nowhere.

After the @realDonaldTrump rally in Minneapolis, his supporters were attacked by left-wing extremists. An unprovoked assault on a woman was caught on camera by @AlphaNewsMN. Mayor @Jacob_Frey defends charging Trump campaign $530k for public safety. #antifa https://t.co/fGBzUiMMOQ pic.twitter.com/MgbsDh60NR — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) October 14, 2019

Several other assaults by liberal protesters against Trump supporters were also documented that night.

Trump supporters outside the rally in Minnesota last night were routinely attacked by left wing activists w/out provocation One man here who was peacefully observing the crowd was surrounded by protestors & assaulted for wearing a Trump hat This was not uncommon. #Tolerance pic.twitter.com/374ns5fAJp — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

Ahead of the rally, another Trump supporter was filming an interview with Vice News when a protester walked by and spat on him.

The volume of material for Trump's 2020 campaign videos continues to grow by the day.pic.twitter.com/4XFhEfdyIR — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 11, 2019

Liberals went into a full-blown, anarchist, Trump Derangement Syndrome meltdown following the rally, attacking police and innocent rally-goers, and stealing MAGA hats off Trump supporters’ heads to later light them on fire.

Uncensored. ANTIFA & Protesters Terrorize Minneapolis Trump Rally. Innocent attendees were attacked, harassed police, vandalized, and incited violence in the city. WATCH FULL EXCLUSIVE VIDEO https://t.co/1JfSl1dplS#TrumpMinnapolis pic.twitter.com/RQ9jwJ6SuU — Alpha News MN (@AlphaNewsMN) October 13, 2019 Anti Trump protestors in Minnesota stole about 40 hats off the heads of Trump supporters & then lit them on fire 🔥 at the Trump Rally They then left the ashes as a vigil against fascism, leaving a f*ck Trump sign on the top of the pile This is tolerance. This is the left pic.twitter.com/jFhVNXrgId — Elijah Schaffer (@ElijahSchaffer) October 11, 2019

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!