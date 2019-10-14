Video: Female Trump Supporter Sucker Punched by Protester

Footage has emerged of a woman being assaulted by an anti-Trump demonstrator as she walked through protests during a Trump rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last week.

Video shows the woman making her way through a crowd accompanied by a man wearing a “Make America Great Again” hoodie, before a deranged leftist strikes her in the face from out of nowhere.

Several other assaults by liberal protesters against Trump supporters were also documented that night.

Ahead of the rally, another Trump supporter was filming an interview with Vice News when a protester walked by and spat on him.

Liberals went into a full-blown, anarchist, Trump Derangement Syndrome meltdown following the rally, attacking police and innocent rally-goers, and stealing MAGA hats off Trump supporters’ heads to later light them on fire.

By the way, our Everything Must Go Emergency Sale is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Dems Psychotic Fantasies Come Back To Haunt Them

Dems Psychotic Fantasies Come Back To Haunt Them

U.S. News
Comments
Live Now: Trump Protesters Release Brand New Whistleblowing Technology To Destroy POTUS

Live Now: Trump Protesters Release Brand New Whistleblowing Technology To Destroy POTUS

U.S. News
Comments

Kurt Eichenwald Posts 1983 Image of Child Earthquake Victims to Bash Trump Over Syria Pullout

U.S. News
comments

Project Veritas Tapes Feature Zucker Admitting CNN Only Covering Trump Impeachment For Ratings

U.S. News
comments

‘Islam is Right About Women’ Signs Appear in Austin, Texas

U.S. News
comments

Comments