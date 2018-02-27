Video: "Fire and Fury" Author Michael Wolff Exits Interview After Being Pressed For Apology

The author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” walked off an interview with an Australian breakfast television program on Sunday after being questioned over his claims US President Donald Trump was having an ongoing affair.

Michael Wolff, who wrote the best-selling exposé of Trump’s administration and his presidency, was almost five minutes into the interview when the “Today” show interviewer Ben Fordham asked Wolff about the claims.

“You said during a TV interview just last month that you are ‘absolutely sure’ that Donald Trump is currently having an affair while president behind the back of the first lady, and I repeat you said you were ‘absolutely sure,'” Fordham said.

