Video: "Fire and Fury" Author Michael Wolff Exits Interview After Being Pressed For Apology

The author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” walked off an interview with an Australian breakfast television program on Sunday after being questioned over his claims US President Donald Trump was having an ongoing affair.

Michael Wolff, who wrote the best-selling exposé of Trump’s administration and his presidency, was almost five minutes into the interview when the “Today” show interviewer Ben Fordham asked Wolff about the claims.

The man who wrote the explosive book about the Trump White House @MichaelWolffNYC joined @BenFordham this morning. But unfortunately, our interview was cut short due to ‘technical difficulties’. It’s a shame we didn’t get to hear the answer to that final question… #9Today pic.twitter.com/tBdaU3LcfH — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) February 25, 2018

“You said during a TV interview just last month that you are ‘absolutely sure’ that Donald Trump is currently having an affair while president behind the back of the first lady, and I repeat you said you were ‘absolutely sure,'” Fordham said.

