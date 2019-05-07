Video: First They Came For Infowars...

Image Credits: @som3thingwicked/Twitter.

Big Tech’s authoritarian program of full-spectrum censorship has launched into hyperdrive as the conservative dominoes continue to fall under the guise of policing “hate speech.”

Now Facebook has designated Infowars a terrorist organization, and declared conservatism a “hateful ideology.”

This video highlights the slippery slope of censorship the social media companies are taking us down, where the end goal of the elite is a homogenous, obedient, unquestioning and leftist-indoctrinated population in their anti-human New World Order system.

This boil-down of Alex Jones’ statements concerning Facebook’s censorship crackdown lays out exactly how the authoritarian leftists plan on silencing conservatives before the 2020 Presidential Election.


Related Articles

Instagram to "Fact Check" & Remove Memes

Instagram to “Fact Check” & Remove Memes

U.S. News
Comments
CNN Headline Asks: "How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?"

CNN Headline Asks: “How Black Will the Royal Baby Be?”

U.S. News
Comments

Rumors Swirl About Huge Layoffs at CNN; Brian Stelter Denies

U.S. News
comments

Facebook Takes No Action Against State Rep. Who Threatened to Doxx Teenage Pro-Lifers on Video

U.S. News
comments

Twitter Bans Jewish Trump Supporter Over AOC Parody Account

U.S. News
comments

Comments