Video: First They Came For Infowars...

Big Tech’s authoritarian program of full-spectrum censorship has launched into hyperdrive as the conservative dominoes continue to fall under the guise of policing “hate speech.”

Now Facebook has designated Infowars a terrorist organization, and declared conservatism a “hateful ideology.”

This video highlights the slippery slope of censorship the social media companies are taking us down, where the end goal of the elite is a homogenous, obedient, unquestioning and leftist-indoctrinated population in their anti-human New World Order system.

This boil-down of Alex Jones’ statements concerning Facebook’s censorship crackdown lays out exactly how the authoritarian leftists plan on silencing conservatives before the 2020 Presidential Election.