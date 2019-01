In an exercise of unfettered free speech and satire, Alex Jones presents REAL video footage of Ruth Bader Ginsberg in a D.C. hospital, surrounded by a gaggle of political elites who are power hungry for her SCOTUS position.

The Fake News media will say Alex is spreading lies, but watch the video to find out for yourself.

Humor is dead to the left who have allowed PC culture to destroy most true comedy.

Brighteon Version: