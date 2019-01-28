VIDEO: Foreign Troops “European Gendarmerie Force” Brutalize French Citizens

Dan Lyman, Infowars’ European correspondent, joins Alex Jones live via Skype to give an exclusive recap of the Davos Economic Forum 2019 as well as to inform listeners of foreign troops being used to force French citizens participating in the yellow vest protests to cease and submit to the European Union.

This militarized police force is called the European Gendarmerie Force
and many of them are not even from France.

This type of threat is exactly why many countries are pulling out of or looking to exit the European Union.

