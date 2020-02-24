Video: Former Democrat Tells Trump "Build That Wall"

National Press Secretary for President Trump’s 2020 campaign, Kayleigh McEnany, talked with a former Democrat named Moses who just got out of his first Trump rally and sarcastically asked, “Where are all the racists everybody talks about?”

“This is my first rally,” Moses shared with me. “I used to be a Democrat.” “I felt so comfortable here.” “Me & my wife are from El Paso. We support @realDonaldTrump. We are 100% Mexican & we’re proud to be American!” Via @AbateMedia pic.twitter.com/1aUHntTmdG — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) February 22, 2020

Speaking in the lobby outside President Trump’s Las Vegas, Nevada rally on Friday, Moses approached McEnany and said, “I felt so comfortable here.”

Mainstream media and Democrat politicians who claim Trump supporters are racist have it all wrong according to Moses, who said, “It doesn’t exist.”

“Just a whole lotta people who love America,” he added.

McEnany told Moses President Trump is flying back and asked if he could say one thing to POTUS, “what would it be?”

“I support everything you do,” Moses declared. “I am Latino. I am from El Paso, Texas. Build that wall. Stop letting so many illegals in. So many drugs come in through that border and you’re doing a good thing with that wall. Me and my wife are from El Paso, we support you, we are 100% Mexican and we’re proud to be American!”

This video highlights the sentiment of many Democrats who are choosing to #WalkAway from the party in the age of Trump.

For example, Trump’s 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale tweeted statistics from the same rally Moses attended showing 18% of the 15,079 voters identified were Democrats.

In addition to Democrat attendees, 32% didn’t vote in 2016 (4,743 voters) and 27% were black, Latino or non-white.

Excellent quick rally this afternoon in Las Vegas before heading home! ✅ 15,079 Voters Identified (73% from NV) ✅ 32% Didn’t Vote in 2016 (4,743 voters) Wow! ✅ 27% Blacks, Latinos or Non-white ✅ 18% Democrat — Brad Parscale – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@parscale) February 21, 2020

