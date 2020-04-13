Video: Former FDA Head Says China's Lies Over COVID-19 Should Be Investigated

The former head of the FDA declared Sunday that China’s misinformation over the spread of the coronavirus needs to be investigated, while also noting that the World Heath Organisation validated Chinese lies in January, which ultimately doomed the globe into a pandemic.

Appearing on CBS’ “Face the Nation,” ex FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb discussed President Trump’s threat to defund the WHO, saying that while now is not the time to do it, “the President raised a lot of valid concerns.”

“China was not truthful with the world at the outset of this. Had they been more truthful with the world, which would have enabled them to be more truthful with themselves, they might have actually been able to contain this entirely.” Gottlieb noted.

“There is some growing evidence to suggest that, as late as January 20th, they were still saying that there was no human-to-human transmission, and the WHO was validating those claims on January 14th, sort of enabling the obfuscation from China.” he added.

It has been continually noted that the WHO was parroting Chinese claims into late January that the coronavirus was no threat to humans:

Preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan, #China🇨🇳. pic.twitter.com/Fnl5P877VG — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2020

The former FDA head also noted that “China didn’t share the viral strains, and the WHO should have made them do that. Had they shared those early on we could have developed a diagnostic test earlier, validated [it] earlier.”

“I think going forward, the WHO needs to commit to an after-action report that specifically examines what China did or didn’t tell the world, and how that stymied the global response to this.” Gottlieb urged.

President Trump last week vowed to look “very carefully” into the inaction of both China and the WHO, saying that “They could have called it months earlier. They would have known, and they should have known, and they probably did know.”

President Trump rightfully calls out the World Health Organization for getting so many things wrong. W.H.O. also better get ready for that 'stop check' notice from the U.S. pic.twitter.com/GswFKC8E0U — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) April 7, 2020

China has also continued to disgustingly profit from the spread the killer virus.

Government officials in both the US and Britain have said that there will be a ‘reckoning’ for China when all is said and done.

