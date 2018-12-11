Video: Former Obama Officials Say Trump Should Removed From Office, Stripped Of Citizenship, Jailed

Two former Obama officials devised fantasy scenarios in separate appearances on CNN and MSNBC Monday, suggesting that President Trump should be removed from office and jailed, and even stripped of his citizenship.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day, former acting solicitor general under Obama, Neal Katyal claimed that Michael Cohen’s alleged campaign finance violations, and an alleged $130,000 payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels mean that Trump could be subject to “strong criminal liability.”

Despite the fact that there is no evidence at all that Trump was involved, and that Cohen’s credibility is non-existent, Katyal still claimed Trump could be thrown in jail.

“Trump knows he’s facing some pretty strong criminal liability when he leaves office, one way or another,” Katyal said, adding “Even if a sitting president can’t be indicted, he’s got to know his future looks like it’s behind bars unless he cuts some sort of deal with the prosecutors.”

Katyal is either painfully deluded or purposefully pushing a narrative in an attempt to obstruct Trump. He worked under Obama, whose 2008 campaign was fined $375,000 by the Federal Election Commission for campaign reporting violations.

No one was criminally indicted. No one went to jail.

This is purely a Democratic talking point that has no basis in reality:

.@AdamSchiff on the Russia Investigation: My takeaway is there's a very real prospect that on the day Donald Trump leaves office the justice department may indict him. That he may be the first president in quite some time to face the real prospect of jail time. pic.twitter.com/3kfwumFkh7 — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) December 9, 2018

Meanwhile, over on MSNBC’s AM Joy, former Obama attorney Barbara McQuade attempted to construct an argument that Trump should be stripped of the presidency, and even of his US citizenship over the latest Mueller filings regarding Michael Cohen.

“Michael Cohen takes us all the way back to 2015 when they’re having conversations with Russia about putting together this deal for a Trump Tower in Moscow,” McQuade claimed.

“This is a very significant matter. This isn’t just a regulatory offense when you’re talking about campaign finance violations. It could be that President Trump procured the presidency by fraud,” she added.

McQuade then argued that Trump was at the center of “cover-ups” surrounding ties with Russia, and that he misled voters.

“When immigrants procure their citizenship by fraud, we strip them of their citizenship. When a President procures his presidency by fraud, should we consider doing the same?” she asked.

Truly deranged.