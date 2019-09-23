Video: Fox NFL Sunday Features Foul-Mouthed Liberal Michael Rapaport

The following video exposes how liberals are allowed to be as vile and disgusting as they want while conservatives get banished by the establishment for simply speaking their minds.

Watch the vulgar rants of the maniacal leftist below: Explicit Language

FOX NFL Sunday @NFLonFOX rewards foul mouthed crazy libtard @MichaelRapaport with his own segments after routinely threatening the US President #Trump and his family #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder Behold Rapaport the brainwashed simpleton #assclown pic.twitter.com/Dz8rYgjLhE — Darrin McBreen (@MediaRival) September 23, 2019

Failed comedian Michael Rapaport, one of the most dreadfully obnoxious anti-Trumpers in America, currently holds a job at Fox Sports where he appears on the Sunday NFL pregame show seen by millions every weekend.

Meanwhile, in what was a precursor to today’s cancel culture, Hank Williams Jr.’s Monday Night Football intro song “All My Rowdy Friends Are Here on Monday Night” was dropped by ESPN in 2011 when the country music legend criticized President Obama on Fox News.

For another example of how disgusting his rants are, check out Rapaport’s vicious verbal attack on the Covington Catholic school kids: Explicit Language