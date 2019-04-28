Video: French Football Fans Chant "Fuck You Macron!"

Paris Saint-Germain football fans chanted “fuck you Macron!” during last night’s Coupe de France final in Paris as the French president sat in the stands.

A video clip shows PSG supporters vociferously chanting the insult during last night’s game with Rennes in St. Denis.

According to reports, Macron’s presence at the match had to be very carefully handled so he wouldn’t draw attention to himself and elicit a chorus of boos from the entire stadium.

VIDEO⚡️@EmmanuelMacron s'est fait copieusement insulter lors la finale d'hier et s'est pris un #vent quand il a tenté de serrer la main d'un membre du staff Rennais lors de la remise de la Coupe⚽️.#YellowVests #GiletsJaunes #ActeXXIV #Acte24 pic.twitter.com/0sLq8AEqjd — fandetv ن 🙂 (@fandetv) April 28, 2019

“Everything had been put in place to save him a shower of whistles, in a more than tense political and social context,” reported RMC Sport, adding that Macron’s presence was not announced to fans.

The end of the clip also shows a Rennes staff member refusing to shake Macron’s hand.

With populist yellow vest demonstrations running into a 24th weekend, and despite being hailed in 2017 as the ‘savior of globalism’, Macron’s popularity rating continues to be stuck under 30 per cent.

“According to the Ifop poll for the Journal du Dimanche just 29 percent of people polled said they are satisfied with the job Macron is doing, with 69 percent dissatisfied,” reports France 24.

