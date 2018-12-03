Video: French Police Remove Helmets in Solidarity With 'Yellow Vest' Protesters

Video footage out of France shows police officers removing their helmets in solidarity with ‘yellow vest’ protesters who have been demonstrating against gas tax hikes as part of the biggest unrest Paris has seen in 50 years.

Full scale riots described as “urban warfare” and “the worst riots in a generation” took place on Saturday, leading to 133 people being injured and over 400 arrests.

Speculation is now raging that globalist French President Emmanuel Macron will be forced to impose a form of martial law to deal with the chaos.

Video footage out of two different areas shows cops taking off their helmets to cheers from the protesters.

BREAKING: WATCH: Paris: A group of French police officers remove their helmets to show solidarity with the French people against President Emmanuel Macron, as anti Macron protests continue throughout France. #GiletsJaunes pic.twitter.com/viNsNmBpvy — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) December 2, 2018

In both cases, protesters responded by breaking out into a rendition of La Marseillaise, the national anthem of France.

While anger at Macron’s gas tax hikes to fight global warming was the factor that kick-started the demonstrations, the protests are part of a wider revolt against the elite and have taken on somewhat of a nationalist tone.

Prominent leaders of the protest movement have outlined their support for failed asylum seekers to be returned to their home countries, for legal immigrants to undergo rigorous integration programs, and for France to introduce popular referendums as part of the country’s constitution.

As As political commentator Kark Sharro explains, what is unfolding is an “organic, leaderless protest movement with no clear ideology” that combines elements from both the political left and right. Protesters are unified in that they have completely lost faith with establishment parties.

An organic, leaderless protest movement with

no clear ideology has emerged in France. I've been waiting for

this since 2011. Let me explain the French Spring to you. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) December

1, 2018

“In overturning cars the yellow vests are symbolically overturning the entire Cartesian premise of France. This is not merely against the authoritarian Macron but a revolt against the centuries old republican order,” notes Sharro, adding that similar unrest will now spread to other European countries.

In overturning cars the yellow vests are symbolically overturning the entire Cartesian premise of France. This is not merely against the authoritarian Macron but a revolt against the centuries old republican order. — Karl Sharro (@KarlreMarks) December 1, 2018

“The protests have now morphed into wider discontent at the high cost of living in France and dissatisfaction with Macron, whose popularity continues to fall,” reports CNBC.

Demonstrators scrawled scrawled “Macron resign” and “The yellow vests will triumph” on the famous Arc de Triomphe monument, while Macron was also pelted with an egg during a public appearance.

Macron getting hit on the forehead with an egg is the greatest thing I’ve seen in 2018. pic.twitter.com/wvjvAXmgcI — Nur al Ahwar (@southiraqi) November 26, 2018

Macron has vowed to stick to his policy on gas tax, meaning demonstrations could grow and become even more unruly in the weeks to come.

