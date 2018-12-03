Video: French Police Remove Helmets in Solidarity With 'Yellow Vest' Protesters

Video footage out of France shows police officers removing their helmets in solidarity with ‘yellow vest’ protesters who have been demonstrating against gas tax hikes as part of the biggest unrest Paris has seen in 50 years.

Full scale riots described as “urban warfare” and “the worst riots in a generation” took place on Saturday, leading to 133 people being injured and over 400 arrests.

Speculation is now raging that globalist French President Emmanuel Macron will be forced to impose a form of martial law to deal with the chaos.

Video footage out of two different areas shows cops taking off their helmets to cheers from the protesters.

In both cases, protesters responded by breaking out into a rendition of La Marseillaise, the national anthem of France.

While anger at Macron’s gas tax hikes to fight global warming was the factor that kick-started the demonstrations, the protests are part of a wider revolt against the elite and have taken on somewhat of a nationalist tone.

Prominent leaders of the protest movement have outlined their support for failed asylum seekers to be returned to their home countries, for legal immigrants to undergo rigorous integration programs, and for France to introduce popular referendums as part of the country’s constitution.

As As political commentator Kark Sharro explains, what is unfolding is an “organic, leaderless protest movement with no clear ideology” that combines elements from both the political left and right. Protesters are unified in that they have completely lost faith with establishment parties.

“In overturning cars the yellow vests are symbolically overturning the entire Cartesian premise of France. This is not merely against the authoritarian Macron but a revolt against the centuries old republican order,” notes Sharro, adding that similar unrest will now spread to other European countries.

“The protests have now morphed into wider discontent at the high cost of living in France and dissatisfaction with Macron, whose popularity continues to fall,” reports CNBC.

Demonstrators scrawled scrawled “Macron resign” and “The yellow vests will triumph” on the famous Arc de Triomphe monument, while Macron was also pelted with an egg during a public appearance.

Macron has vowed to stick to his policy on gas tax, meaning demonstrations could grow and become even more unruly in the weeks to come.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

CIA Intercept Reveals Saudi Crown Prince Sent 11 Messages To Head Of Khashoggi Hit Team Hours Before Murder

CIA Intercept Reveals Saudi Crown Prince Sent 11 Messages To Head Of Khashoggi Hit Team Hours Before Murder

World News
Comments
French President Macron Confronts Saudi Prince MbS

French President Macron Confronts Saudi Prince MbS

World News
Comments

Ukrainian Whistleblower: Dem/Ukraine Collusion In 2016 & The Buildup To War Now

World News
comments

7.0 Magnitude Quake Rocks Alaska

World News
comments

MEP Warns UN Pact Will Flood Europe With 59 Million Migrants by 2025

World News
comments

Comments