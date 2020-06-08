Video: Gang Stabs Irish Teen Over Bus Fare

Image Credits: Brian Lawless - PA Images / Contributor / Getty.

An Irish teenager was stabbed by a gang of black youths in a park in County Cork on Saturday night. He has since been released from hospital.

The attack happened in the small town of Carrigaline, in County Cork. News reports claim the Irish teenager was stabbed by the gang because he refused to give them €2 for the bus.

In a video widely posted on social media, the teenager can be seen lying on the ground, while a girl, widely reported to be his girlfriend, is huddled over him, attempting to shield him from any more blows. “He’s dead, he’s dead,” someone can be heard shouting.

As the girl attempts to protect him, the one filming tells her to “shush b*tch,” while another of the attackers, identified as “Stephen” by the cameraman, goes in for another repeated stabbing. “You’re shanking this fiend,” he says.


The teenager was released from hospital on Sunday, and is recovering at home. However, the teenager who allegedly stabbed him, was simply charged with robbery and assault causing harm, and was released on bail, with the Irish police or prosecutors having no objection to the release.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire, the Sinn Fein TD for Cork South and a long time “advocate of greater social media regulation,” claimed that the video should not be shared “out of respect for the victim,” and that spreading the names of those involved could apparently endanger the investigation.


Some online noted that leftist politicians did not make the same remarks when the video of the killing of George Floyd was widely circulated, and argued this was only the case because the victim was white and the attackers were black.

The National Party of Ireland decried what they saw as an attempt to censor the story, saying that they would “not be complicit in its covering up.”


A GoFundMe was set up for the teenager, and received over €6000. It was then shut down, as leftist activists, including a radio host, claimed it was set up “as a front by a far-right group,” intending to pocket the money. This was denied by the organisers, who even offered to hand control of the go fund me over to the radio station to prove their intent.



The campaign is now reinstated, albeit suspended until further investigation by GoFundMe.


Alex Jones brings out the documents he exposed two years ago detailing an organized effort to create racial division and civil unrest in America funded by George Soros.

