Video: Gangster Threatens to Kill Trump For Taking Away His Mama's Food Stamps

Shock video has emerged of a group of gangsters waving guns and threatening to kill Donald Trump because he took away their mama’s food stamps.

The clip opens with the main protagonist rapping to the camera with his pants almost halfway down his legs. Numerous different types of firearms are being waved around by his fellow thugs.

Most of the lyrics are unintelligible, but the man makes numerous references to Trump while his gangster friends point guns at the camera.

If you take my momma's food stamps we coming after you Trump. ?? ?? ?? I'm dying right now. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/XvN6owQikR — Red Pill (@theonlyredpill) August 8, 2017

“Let’s get it, nigga, a hundred round nigga, let’s go to war!” he then says, before adding, “take the government to war, take the army to war, I go to war with who the f*ck I want to.”

“I really want to go to war with Donald Trump because Donald Trump wants to take food stamps from my mama. And that’s all the f*ck she got, bitch,” the man states.

“As long as the motherf*ckin government let us keep food stamps, we gonna be good,” he adds, before warning that things will get “ugly” and “bitches gonna go down” if Trump takes away people’s Fruit Loops.

“We want war, we gonna declare war….we got the drums bitch and grenades,” he concludes.

Earlier this week, the USDA announced that more than 1.1 million Americans have dropped off the food stamp rolls since President Trump took office in January 2017.

Before Trump was elected, there were numerous rap videos and performances that called for his assassination, with some even being celebrated by the media.

As we previously highlighted, a track entitled “F*ck Trump Anthem” contained a number of violent threats towards the presidential candidate, including a vow to cave Trump’s head in with a shovel and a promise that if he visits Baltimore, Trump will “die”. One of the lines in the rap also talks about filling Trump with hollow point bullets.

The track was hailed by Billboard.com as a powerful “viral protest song,” who noted that it landed a “barrage of verbal blows on Trump”.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.