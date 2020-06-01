Video: George Floyd Tried to Hide White Powder During Arrest

This security footage, which has been online for four days, shows the initial detention of George Floyd by police.

While handcuffed and being placed against a wall, he clearly drops a bag of white powder and possibly a second bag away from the police’s view.

VIDEO: GEORGE FLOYD TRIED TO HIDE WHITE POWDER DURING ARRESThttps://t.co/fgBHMBHowx pic.twitter.com/LPQohizyHH — Greg Reese (@gregreese) June 1, 2020



Below are links to Floyd’s autopsies claiming that asphyxia or strangulation were not primary causes of death, although the restraint used against Floyd was questionable as still warrants investigation:

George Floyd death: Preliminary autopsy shows no physical findings of asphyxia, strangulation

George Floyd autopsy shows no signs of traumatic asphyxia or strangulation, attributes death to ‘being restrained, his underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system’

Also, Floyd’s family is set to release the results of an independent autopsy:

George Floyd’s family to release results of own autopsy

