Video: German Leftists Applaud Death Threats Against AfD

Video from a political debate television round table shows German leftists in the audience applauding death threats made against the right-wing AfD party.

During the show, chairman of the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party Frank Magnitz was asked why his party had underperformed in Bremen compared to success in other parts of the country.

Back in January, Magnitz himself was viciously attacked by three unknown assailants in Bremen and was left fighting for his life after suffering a gaping head wound.

Magnitz explained that Bremen is politically difficult for the AfD party because of repeated threats made against its members in the area.

“This afternoon I received news that we will have to cancel our last three election events that we planned from now up until the end of our campaign,” said Magnitz.

“The reason is very simple….because the owner no longer wanted to rent it out to us because he received death threats,” he added.

In response to this, numerous members of the audience began enthusiastically whooping and clapping.

“It is clear from the reactions here how horrible the political discourse is,” said Magnitz

The host of the show then accused Magnitz of playing the victim, prompting another guest to remark, “Maybe it has more to do with your kind of politics”.

To make the situation even more absurd, one of the applauding audience members is wearing a sweatshirt on which is written the words “always be kind”.

Several AfD offices in Germany have also been bombed or suffered other attacks since the party came to prominence.

