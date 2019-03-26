Video: Giuliani Demands Apology From CNN Host Live On Air Over Russiagate

In a must see segment Monday night, Rudy Giuliani demanded an apology from CNN anchor Chris Cuomo regarding two plus years of misinformation broadcast by the network regarding the Russia collusion hoax.

“It’s not very clever. You guys have tortured this man for two years with collusion and nobody has apologized for it. Before we talk about obstruction, apologize!” Giuliani, one of Trump’s most trusted legal advisors, demanded.

Cuomo refused to apologize saying “Not a chance.”

“Of course you’re not because you’re not being fair,” Giuliani shot back, adding “I’m outraged by the behavior of these networks. Collusion, collusion, collusion… No collusion, Chris.”

Giuliani would not back down, adding “How about this network should apologize? I ask you to apologize,” he further demanded.

“The Washington Post should apologize and Adam Schiff should apologize.” Giuliani continued.

“Before we start jamming him up in obstruction, couldn’t we take a day off and say the man was falsely accused?” Giuliani said of the President.

Cuomo attempted to argue that the report doesn’t totally exonerate Trump and that ‘attempts to obstruct’ should be looked into.

Later on during the appearance, Giuliani described the infamous Steele dossier, upon which the investigation was founded, as “a cheap National Enquirer story”.

“Christopher Steele had been fired by the FBI, was paid $1.1 million by Hillary Clinton. Certain things they corroborate. If you read that dossier, you get past the second page and you think it’s an intelligence report you’re reading and it is a National Enquirer story. It is a cheap National Enquirer story. I’ve had four or five retired CIA agents read it,” Giuliani exclaimed.

After two plus years of crying ‘collusion’, CNN cannot back down, and is now parroting the mantra that the Mueller report ‘does not exonerate’ Trump, when that is EXACTLY what it does.

The Attorney General determined that the President was not guilty of collusion based on the Mueller report. The report exonerated Trump.

How much more fake can this fake news get? We’re at the point now where CNN is saying the exact opposite of the truth in a desperate attempt to save face.