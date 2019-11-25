Video: Global LGBT Indoctrination Curriculum Explained

An in-depth video by a group called “Question LGBT Education” lays out how UK schools are instituting a subversive LGBT-centered indoctrination curriculum in the public school system.

To celebrate the 100th birthday of Kalishnakov, Russia is teaching their children to assemble AK-47s. In Austin, Texas, to celebrate LGBT, the school board is mandating LGBT role playing, anal sex be taught to children at 8 years old while “binary” terms like “mother” & “father”. Then, the medical industry pushes stomach surgery for obese children & family has their child taken at gun point for warning others about adverse drug effects.

