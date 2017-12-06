Video: Good Gal With Gun Stops Wannabe Cop-Killer

A woman carrying a firearm shot a man who assaulted a police officer in Dawson County, Georgia, on Tuesday.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, 52-year-old Sgt. Randy Harkness gave a homeless man a ride to a local Chevron and planned to give him a little bit of money. However, the homeless man began physically assaulting Harkness and, according to the Dawson County Sheriff, may have even tried to reach for his gun.

Dawson County Sheriff believes man who attacked deputy was trying to take his gun. A witness stopped the attack by shooting the suspect at least once. pic.twitter.com/1qsnrhL1D4 — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisWSB) December 5, 2017

