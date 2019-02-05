VIDEO: GOP Chants 'USA!' During SOTU -- As Miserable Dems Unmoved

Chants of “USA!” broke out on the GOP side of the House chamber Tuesday after President Trump declared the State of the Union “strong.”

Republicans chanting “USA! USA! USA!” President Trump responds with, “that sounds so good.” pic.twitter.com/W5xyD2Wmea — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 6, 2019

“That sounds so good,” Trump said responding to the applause coming mainly from Republicans.

Meanwhile, many Democrats in attendance reportedly showed no emotion during the chant.

LOL – WHAT A SCENE! Trump touts major economic achievements and ends with the line “The State Of our Union is strong.” GOP SIDE: Breaks into ‘USA!’ chant & cheers DEMS SIDE: Sour-face graveyard – nothing — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 6, 2019

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even shook her head at the chants, according to one reporter.

President says the state of the union is "strong." Chants of "USA" from the GOP side of the chamber. Speaker Pelosi appears to shake her head #SOTU pic.twitter.com/lXCSC6C43W — Kevin Frey (@KevinFreyTV) February 6, 2019

Later in the speech, female Democrats wearing white were given the OK to chant, “USA!” by Speaker Pelosi after the president mentioned that more women are in Congress than ever before.

“more women are serving in Congress than anytime before.” Pelosi invites the Democratic female representatives, many in white, to stand. They start a “USA!” chant — Michael Bitzer (@BowTiePolitics) February 6, 2019

Tune in to the INFOWARS LIVE COVERAGE OF THE SOTU ADDRESS tonight at 6PM CT.

