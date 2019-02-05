VIDEO: GOP Chants 'USA!' During SOTU -- As Miserable Dems Unmoved

Chants of “USA!” broke out on the GOP side of the House chamber Tuesday after President Trump declared the State of the Union “strong.”

“That sounds so good,” Trump said responding to the applause coming mainly from Republicans.

Meanwhile, many Democrats in attendance reportedly showed no emotion during the chant.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi even shook her head at the chants, according to one reporter.

Later in the speech, female Democrats wearing white were given the OK to chant, “USA!” by Speaker Pelosi after the president mentioned that more women are in Congress than ever before.

