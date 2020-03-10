Video: Greek Farmer on Tractor Uses Water Cannon to Repel Migrants

Video out of Greece shows a farmer on a tractor using a water cannon to repel migrants who are trying to break through the border.

Migrants are attempting to set fires under metal border fencing so they can weaken it.

However, as part of the wider people’s revolt against yet another incursion on the border, one Greek farmer fought back by dousing the migrants with water, driving the migrants away from the fence.

The water also wets the ground, making it harder for migrants to start fires.

Last month, President Erdogan announced that Turkey would be re-opening its border and encouraging millions of migrants to invade Europe.

Thanks to a strong response from Greek security forces and a massive revolt by the Greek people, there has been no repeat of 2015, when up to 2 million migrants eventually reached Europe.

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

———————————————————————————————————————

My voice is being silenced by free speech-hating Silicon Valley behemoths who want me disappeared forever. It is CRUCIAL that you support me.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Singapore & South Korea Numbers Suggest Coronavirus Can be Controlled

Singapore & South Korea Numbers Suggest Coronavirus Can be Controlled

World News
Comments
"Mission Accomplished"?: President Xi Declares Victory Over Coronavirus In Visit To Wuhan

“Mission Accomplished”?: President Xi Declares Victory Over Coronavirus In Visit To Wuhan

World News
Comments

Beijing objects to term ‘Wuhan coronavirus,’ and says it may not have originated in China

World News
comments

Coronavirus: 38yo Israeli Man In ‘Critical Condition,’ Healthy 32yo Asian Man In Brooklyn ‘Has Respiratory Failure’

World News
comments

Russia, Which Closed Its Border in January, Has Coronavirus Under Control

World News
comments

Comments