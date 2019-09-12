Video: Greenpeace Activists Suspended Over Bridge Shut Down Houston Vehicle, Water Vessel Traffic in 'Fossil Fuel' Protest

Greenpeace activists protesting the use of fossil fuels impeded traffic on a major Houston thoroughfare Thursday when they staged a demonstration by suspending off the Houston Ship Channel Bridge ahead of the Democrat debates.

Footage shows several banner-carrying activists suspended with harnesses over the Fred Hartman Bridge, which is a major port of entry for Houston and one of the busiest ports in the world.

Protesters reportedly plan to stay suspended until Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said federal and state police are both actively monitoring the situation.

“I’m at the Fred Hartman bridge. Two northbound lanes on the bridge are shutdown. Traffic is moving slowly, best to find alternate routes,” Sheriff Gonzalez said, adding, “Also, no water vessels are allowed in the area.”

The irony of the protesters using “fossil fuel” powered vehicles and petroleum-derived harness equipment was not lost on Facebook commenters.


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez: Republican Party Is ‘Scared’ of Us ‘Because They Know How Powerful’ We Are

Ocasio-Cortez: Republican Party Is ‘Scared’ of Us ‘Because They Know How Powerful’ We Are

U.S. News
Comments
Media Hyped ‘Wrong’ Study Linking Trump Rallies To Hate Crimes, Then Ignored Second Study Debunking It

Media Hyped ‘Wrong’ Study Linking Trump Rallies To Hate Crimes, Then Ignored Second Study Debunking It

U.S. News
Comments

US Pastor Kills Himself Day After Promoting World Suicide Prevention Day

U.S. News
comments

Tucker Takes Victory Lap After Trump Fires John Bolton

U.S. News
comments

The Suicide Rate In The U.S. Has Hit The Highest Level In 50 Years, And There Is Concern That It Will Go Much Higher

U.S. News
comments

Comments