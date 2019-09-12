Video: Greenpeace Activists Suspended Over Bridge Shut Down Houston Vehicle, Water Vessel Traffic in 'Fossil Fuel' Protest

Greenpeace activists protesting the use of fossil fuels impeded traffic on a major Houston thoroughfare Thursday when they staged a demonstration by suspending off the Houston Ship Channel Bridge ahead of the Democrat debates.

Footage shows several banner-carrying activists suspended with harnesses over the Fred Hartman Bridge, which is a major port of entry for Houston and one of the busiest ports in the world.

Protesters reportedly plan to stay suspended until Friday.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said federal and state police are both actively monitoring the situation.

I’m at the Fred Hartman bridge. Two northbound lanes on the bridge are shutdown. Traffic is moving slowly, best to find alternate routes. Also, no water vessels are allowed in the area. Our priority is the safety of everyone. We will provide updates as they become available. pic.twitter.com/ARc4921zh3 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) September 12, 2019

“I’m at the Fred Hartman bridge. Two northbound lanes on the bridge are shutdown. Traffic is moving slowly, best to find alternate routes,” Sheriff Gonzalez said, adding, “Also, no water vessels are allowed in the area.”

We are working with local and federal partners to monitor the Fred Hartman Bridge protest, which is expected to last until Friday morning. Multiple northbound lanes remain closed. Seek alternate routes. #hounews pic.twitter.com/ZgEEFC7CKC — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 12, 2019

The irony of the protesters using “fossil fuel” powered vehicles and petroleum-derived harness equipment was not lost on Facebook commenters.