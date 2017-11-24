Video: Grown Men Squabble Over Toy Car on Black Friday

A video of four grown men squabbling over a toy car sums up the utter mindlessness that is Black Friday.

The clip shows four different people trying to haul away the item, as a woman tells one of the men, “Stop! Let go!”

Three other men then continue to pathetically push the box in different directions as a store employee looks on despairingly.

“You’re breaking it!” one woman tells them.

One of the younger men appears to give up on getting the item, as two others continue to squabble.

Another store employee then steps in to tell them to “drop it,” before his colleague states, “Neither one of you gets it.”

The clip is a perfect illustration of how Black Friday serves as an annual reminder of the very worst of consumer culture.

Other videos show fights in malls and stores across the country, including one instance where a woman threw a shoe that hit a baby.

People are even buying fake Walmart and Best Buy employee vests so they can try to skip the line.

Black Friday is a complete scam based around the myth that shoppers are getting discounts they wouldn’t get at any other time of the year.

In reality, stores enjoy higher profit margins during the holiday period because retailers artificially inflate prices of goods in the months before Black Friday in order to make the subsequent discounts look good in comparison.

Many of the same deals for which shoppers spend hours camped outside stores are also available online anyway, in some cases days in advance of Black Friday.

