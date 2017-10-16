Author Katie Pavlich explains why firearms are “the great equalizer” when it comes to women defending themselves from men. Why aren’t there more pro-Second Amendment feminists? Instead, modern feminists actively work to take guns away from law abiding women and men.

Youtube has already restricted this video. Share this page to fight back against censorship.


