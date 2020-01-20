Video: Gun Rights Protesters Clean Up Trash Following Rally

Second Amendment supporters picked up trash following a successful gun rights rally on the streets of Richmond Monday.

Video emerged of attendees milling around with trash bags to collect rubbish from people as the rally drew to a close.

“Groups picking up trash off the road after the rally is over,” a WSET ABC 13 reporter documented on Twitter.

Can confirm… the roads were spotless. https://t.co/9L6JwLjjPc — Zach Vorhies (@Perpetualmaniac) January 20, 2020

“It’s a birthday present for Ralph Northam,” the man joked, referring to the state’s Democrat blackface-wearing governor.

Many highlighted the contrast between the clean streets left by the conservative demonstrators and the littered, trash-filled messes left in the wake of leftist marches.

The 2A rally was peaceful with no arrests.

They even cleaned up the trash before they left.

If you've seen the trash left behind at liberal rallies, you know how remarkable that is.

It shows you who really respects the earth and their fellow humans. — Rae 🔥 (@FiatLuxGenesis) January 20, 2020 These demonstrators were DEFINITELY NOT democrats! They always leave a huge mess behind! — James W Moore (@enterprisenuc) January 20, 2020



Alex Jones and red-blooded, American patriots discuss why gathering on the Richmond capital grounds to celebrate the 2nd Amendment is a cherished annual event to them.

