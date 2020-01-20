Video: Gun Rights Protesters Clean Up Trash Following Rally

Second Amendment supporters picked up trash following a successful gun rights rally on the streets of Richmond Monday.

Video emerged of attendees milling around with trash bags to collect rubbish from people as the rally drew to a close.

“Groups picking up trash off the road after the rally is over,” a WSET ABC 13 reporter documented on Twitter.

“It’s a birthday present for Ralph Northam,” the man joked, referring to the state’s Democrat blackface-wearing governor.

Many highlighted the contrast between the clean streets left by the conservative demonstrators and the littered, trash-filled messes left in the wake of leftist marches.


Alex Jones and red-blooded, American patriots discuss why gathering on the Richmond capital grounds to celebrate the 2nd Amendment is a cherished annual event to them.

