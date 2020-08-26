Video: Gun Toting Couple Warn If Democrats Win, They Will Enable The Mob

The couple who shot to fame after defending their home from a trespassing mob with their legally owned firearms warned Tuesday that if Democrats come to power they will enable criminality and the destruction of American suburban life.

In a keynote speech at the second night of the RNC, Patricia and Mark McCloskey spoke of the recent incident at their St. Louis home, warning that it will become commonplace if Joe Biden manages to become President.

“What you saw happen to us could just as easily happen to any of you who are watching from quiet neighborhoods around our country,” warned Mrs McCloskey.

“Whether it’s defunding the police, ending cash bail so criminals can be released back out on the streets the same day to riot again, or encouraging anarchy on our streets, it seems as if Democrats no longer view the government’s job as protecting honest citizens from criminals, but rather protecting criminals from honest citizens,” added Mr McCloskey.

The couple, who have previously donated to both Republicans and Democrats, explained how they remarkably were treated as the guilty party after the mob invaded their gated street.

“Not a single person in the out-of-control mob you saw at our house was charged with a crime. But you know who was? We were,” Mark emphasised, adding “They’ve actually charged us with a felony for daring to defend our home.”

“On top of that, consider this: The liberal activist leading a mob to our neighborhood stood outside of our home with a bullhorn screaming, “You can’t stop the revolution!” Just weeks later, that same activist won the Democrat nomination to hold a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives,” he further noted.

“The radicals are not content just marching in the streets. They want to walk the halls of Congress. They want power. This is Joe Biden’s party. These are the people who will be in charge,” McCloskey warned.

Patricia further explained how Biden’s policies related to American suburbs will secure their eventual destruction.

“They’re not satisfied with spreading the chaos and violence in our communities. They want to abolish the suburbs all-together by ending single-family home zoning,” she warned.

“This forced rezoning would bring crime, lawlessness and low-quality apartments into thriving suburban neighborhoods. President Trump smartly ended this government overreach, but Joe Biden wants to bring it back,” Mrs McCloskey further urged.

