Video: Haitians, Africans Illegally Stroll into US Carrying Luggage

Footage out of Del Rio, Texas, Monday captured hundreds of illegal migrants entering the US from African nations toting luggage, suitcases and more.

“U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested two large groups, one consisting of 105 illegal aliens, and the other with 205,” reads a US Customs and Border Protection press release. “This brings the total number of large groups of over 100 people encountered in Del Rio Sector this fiscal year to three.”

Over a course of two days, the agency says they apprehended over 400 illegals, including from Haiti, South America and Africa.

“On June 22, agents assigned to the Del Rio Station arrested a group of 105 people shortly after they made an illegal entry by crossing the Rio Grande River. During processing, agents determined that the group consisted of about 82 Haitians as well as a number of South American and African nationals.”

“On June 24, Del Rio agents arrested a group of 205 people shortly after they made an illegal entry into the United States. The group consisted of about 122 Haitian nationals, but also included nationals from South American and African countries.”