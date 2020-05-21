VIDEO: Healthcare Worker Repeatedly Punches Elderly Patients in Sickening Footage

Image Credits: Twitter.

A viral video has circulated social media showing a healthcare worker boxing his elderly patients.

The original video, and a few adjunct bits of footage containing the same man pummeling his vulnerable patients, elicited abundant anger as social media users voiced their disgust at the cowardly act.

In the first video, the prone elderly man attempts to defend himself as the stronger, younger caretaker lays into him with blows to the head.

The man throws multiple punches at the cowering elderly man until he draws blood. He then grabs a bed sheet to wipe the blood, while muttering unintelligibly to the battered elderly man.

The clips were posted to Twitter, with an alleged identification of the man in question being made.


The man, who was identified by Twitter users, reportedly worked for an elderly care home facility in Michigan.

The original poster of the sickening videos alerted the authorities of the man’s actions, forwarding the alarming footage.

Another social media user took a screenshot of the videos and forwarded them to the man’s alleged employer.


In the second video, he strikes the scrawny, emaciated elderly patient on the bed as they appear to sleep.

The perpetrator breathes heavily, with his face mask lowered toward his chin, as he dishes out several blows to another defenseless patient.


Many of the comments took aim at Gov. Whitmer, suspecting that the Michigan representative would not bat an eye at the horrible abandonment of duty from the caretaker.

Others tagged various news sources and anchors in an effort to further publicize the awful acts taking place to defenseless elderly people.

The original tweet had garnered over 1,200 retweets at this present time.

Health care workers have been receiving large amounts of praise and criticism during the coronavirus pandemic, with a seemingly endless series of TikTok videos showing nurses dancing, making some wonder whether some workers are as slammed by coronavirus patients as news coverage would have them believe.


