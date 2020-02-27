Video: Hilarious Mardis Gras Float Depicts Pelosi's "Articles of Impeachment"

A political float appearing in this year’s Mardis Gras parade depicted Nancy Pelosi, Mitch McConnell, President Trump and mocked the impeachment charade that dominated America’s news cycle in 2019.

The front of the float is adorned with a massive Nancy Pelosi sporting saggy breasts covered by peaches reading, “Article 1 and article 2,” along with a Turtle Mitch McConnell and a golfing President Trump saying, “For more years.”

The back of the float is decorated with an angry Pelosi tearing up a paper reading “acquitted,” poking fun at her now-infamous temper tantrum following President Trump’s latest State of the Union Address.

Spontaneous parade of float mocking Nancy Pelosi, #MardiGras2020 No favorites. Both sides lampooned. pic.twitter.com/eBVpMAVhYN — DM Kravagna (@CATTLECAPERS) February 24, 2020

