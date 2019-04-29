Video: Hillary Clinton Reads Mueller Report In Bizarre Comedy Bit

Two-time presidential loser Hillary Clinton joined Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper to read excerpts of the Mueller report as part of a cringe-laden comedy bit to promote Klepper’s show.

The video, released on Saturday, shows Clinton read parts of the Mueller report for an “audiobook sample” that Klepper is promoting on GoFundMe.

“It’s simple, I’m raising money to hire Hillary Clinton to record an audiobook of the Mueller report,” Klepper says.

Clinton appeared eager to begin reading the report.

“Alright, let me start it. I’ll be happy to — sure,” Clinton says as dramatic music begins to rise. “Gosh, I would definitely contribute to that. It would take a long time to record that…It would take lots and lots of lozenges.”

The video continues with Klepper showing Bill and Hillary different GoFundMe pages aimed at fighting President Trump, prompting Hillary to quip that they should start a crowdfund for Attorney General William Barr to go back to law school, presumably for exonerating the president.

Despite the lighthearted nature of the video, Clinton last week asserted that Trump would have been indicted for obstruction of justice if he weren’t the President of the United States, despite the fact that no underlying crime took place to warrant obstruction in the first place.

“I think there is enough there that any other person who had engaged in those acts would certainly have been indicted,” she said during the Time 100 conference.

“But because of the rule in the Justice Department that you can’t indict a sitting president, the whole matter of obstruction was very directly sent to the Congress.”

