Video: Hillary Clinton Says She's The Modern Day Paul Revere

Hillary Clinton continued her ‘won’t shut the hell up or go away’ tour Tuesday night on The Late Show, and declared to the country that she is the modern day Paul Revere.

Hillary Clinton compares herself to Paul Revere 🙄 #TheRussiansAreComing pic.twitter.com/dPgBqwMvOi — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 20, 2017

Speaking with Trump-hating, Nazi-saluting host Stephen Colbert, while sipping chardonnay, Hillary relived how “painful” and “horrible” it was to lose the election to Donald Trump, saying that she feels the need to be “open and candid” about it.

Hillary declared that she is “trying to come to grips as I write in the book about everything from, you know, sexism and misogyny, to voter suppression, to the unusual behavior of the former director of the F.B.I., and the Russians!”

Ah, the Russians… again.

Hillary admitted that despite the total lack of any evidence, she still believes that Vladimir Putin cost her the Presidency.

“I don’t know what the congressional investigation and I don’t know what the special counsel investigation are going to find. I’m going to wait for that.” Hillary said.

“But I don’t think anybody can with a straight face say that the Russians did not set out to influence our election, and they did so. This latest revelation about the way they bought ads on Facebook and targeted them, we’re going to find out a lot more, Stephen.” she continued.

“Putin really doesn’t like democracy, he thinks its inconvenient messy policy. … He wants to undermine how we see each other, how we respect each other. I believe they had a good outing in 2016, and will in 2018 and 2020 unless we stop them.” Hillary added, claiming that Putin had built up an army of “fake Americans with fake news and fake stories and fake demonstrations.”

She then compared herself to Paul Revere, the patriot who warned in the dead of the night that British invaders were on their way to attack.

“And I am saying as clearly as I can — I feel like I’m a bit of a, you know, ‘Paula Revere,’” Hillary exclaimed. “I’m trying to sound the alarm about this.”

Strange because no one remembers Paul Revere actually inviting those ‘foreign invaders’ to fundraising galas, profiting from huge sales of energy assets to them, or taking vast amounts of money from them for appearances.

Email shocker: Hillary Clinton invited Vladimir Putin to Clinton Foundation gala https://t.co/6sptitpSQi — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) September 15, 2017

Clinton also took the opportunity to bash President Trump’s UN speech, describing it as “very dark and dangerous and not the kind of message the leader of the greatest nation in the world should be delivering.”

After allowing North Korea to research and build Nukes while Secretary of State (Bill C also), Crooked Hillary now criticizes. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2017

One has to wonder if Hillary was referring specifically the putting American first again part or the socialism being a horrendous freedom sapping system of political control part?

The full interview, if you can stomach it, is below: